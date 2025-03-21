Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 21 (ANI): In a crackdown on drug trafficking, East Agartala Police seized a massive consignment of 1,10,000 Yaba tablets from a hotel in the city and arrested three individuals. Police said on Friday.

The raid, conducted at Woodland Park Hotel in Moth Chowmohani, led to the arrest of three individuals linked to the smuggling operation.

During the operation, police discovered a large trolley bag containing 11 yellow plastic packets, each filled with 10,000 Yaba tablets. Additionally, Rs 1,600 in cash and three smartphones were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahidul Hussain Talukdar (32) from Dudh Patil, Silchar Sadar; Nayan Mani Namasudra (29) from North Kachu Chara under Kachuchara Police Station; and Biswajit Biswas (28) from Purba Dulo Chara under Salema Police Station.

A case has been registered under East Agartala police station under sections 22(C), 27(A), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Authorities are now investigating further links to the smuggling network. The arrested suspects remain in police custody, with legal proceedings underway.

A day earlier, in two separate operations, the Assam police apprehended four persons and seized a large quantity of drugs in Assam's Sribhumi and Cachar districts.

According to officials, a police team in the Sribhumi district launched an operation on Wednesday night based on intelligence input and recovered 17,000 Yaba tablets from an individual.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "You may be smart, but our sources are smarter. Last night, Sribhumi police apprehended an individual based on reliable inputs and recovered 17,000 YABA tablets. Tablets which were meant to destroy the lives of our youths will now be destroyed."

On the other hand, in the early hours of Thursday, Cachar district police apprehended three persons and recovered drugs in possession from them. (ANI)

