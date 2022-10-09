West Champaran (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): Hitting back at Nitish Kumar, political strategist Prashant Kishor said Sunday that the Bihar chief minister has become "delusional" and "politically isolated" and thus speaks things other than what he actually means.

He also said that Kumar's age is affecting him and it reflects in his "nervousness".

Kishor was reacting to the chief minister's comment that the political strategist, who has recently launched a state-wide 'padayatra' to bring 'Jan Suraj' in Bihar, was "working for the BJP" after he claimed that Kumar had asked him to join his Janata Dal (United) party.

"He (Kumar) said I am working on BJP's agenda and asked him to merge with Congress. How is it even possible? If I were supporting BJP, why would I ask him to strengthen Congress? If the second claim is correct, the first one gets wrong," Kishor told ANI.

"He (Kumar) has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks other than what he means," he added.

Of late, both Kishor and Kumar have shared allegations against each other.

On Saturday, the Bihar chief minister said Kishor, who has helped political parties win elections and influence people, is now making baseless claims. He added that a few years ago Kishor had advised him to merge his JD (U) with the Congress. On October 5, Kishor had said Kumar had invited him to his residence and offered him to join his party and lead it.

But Kishor has dropped enough hints that he aims to launch his own political party after the completion of his yatra. He has often said it was time for him "to go directly to the people."

Kishor launched his 'padayatra' on October 2 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram. He has attacked all political parties that have ruled Bihar, saying the state has not changed since 1990. He said people here are bound to migrate to other states in search of employment.

Kishor has briefly served as the national president of the JD (U) but was later expelled from the party.

In an interview with ANI last month, the strategist had predicted that the current ruling alliance of seven parties (Mahagathbandhan) will not survive till the next assembly election.

In August, Nitish Kumar parted ways with the NDA and rejoined the RJD. (ANI)

