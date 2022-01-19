Shillong, Jan 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the upper age limit for government job aspirants by five years, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

At present, the upper age limit is 27 years for candidates in the general category and 32 years for applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Jointly Contest 403 Seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party.

According to the chief minister, candidates in the general category can now apply for government jobs until the age of 32 years.

For government job seekers belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the maximum age limit for applying has been enhanced to 37 years, Sangma said.

"However, this will not be applicable for certain departments like police which require physical fitness as criteria,” Sangma told journalists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)