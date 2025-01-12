Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): At the age of 128, Swami Shivanand Saraswati is captivating devotees at the Maha Kumbh, inspiring many with his remarkable life story and simple yet profound philosophy.

Swami Shivanand has been attending the Kumbh Mela for an astonishing 100 years, taking a holy dip at every event. He has arrived at the grand event for darshan and the snan (holy dip).

Sharmila Sinha, one of Swami Shivanand's disciples, said that Swami Shivanand has been attending the Kumbh Mela for the last 100 years and has taken holy baths at each event.

"I have known Baba since childhood. His lifestyle is very simple. He used to bow down to everyone. People do not care about Baba with any worldly thing. He does not take any donations and he does not take donations from anyone. Baba did not touch money till 1977," she said.

Notably, Swami Shivanand Saraswati is yoga guru who has been practising and teaching yoga at Kashi's ghats. He was conferred Padma Shri by the Government of India on March 21, 2022. To date, he is the oldest to receive the award.

"When people coming to Maha Kumbh will see Baba at the age of 128 years, they will get inspiration. Baba has been coming to Kumbh Mela for the last 100 years and has taken a bath in every Kumbh," she said.

Swami Shivanand attributes his remarkable longevity to a life free from desires, dedicating himself solely to the service of others. His daily routine includes meditation, yoga, and a simple diet of boiled food without oil, salt, or sugar.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Shivanand Saraswati said, "My Birth name is Swami Shivanand and the date of my birth is August 8, 1896. I come to every Kumbh Mela because there are holy people who get together that is why I come i will benefit from their blessings. The reason behind long life is no desire... my only desire to serve the poor."

Swami Shivanand's daily routine is a testament to his discipline and commitment to his spiritual path. He wakes up at 3:00 AM, meditates for an hour, and then takes a bath and does yoga exercises for another hour.

"I wake up at 3 o clock then I go to the bathroom take a bath and then do Yoga for 1 hour. Everybody should do Yoga at least for half an hour," he said.

On being asked what he eats he said, "Only boiled food, no oil, no salt, no sugar."

Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

The Maha Kumbh celebrated every 12 years, is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. During the event, pilgrims will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, with the main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

