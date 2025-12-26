New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The agitation, protests and demonstrations happening in Bangladesh are not against Hindus but against the Yunus government, All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi has said.

He said the protests in the neighbouring country are against unemployment and inflation.

Also Read | Indian Army Social Media Guidelines: New Rules for WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Telegram and More Explained.

"The agitation, protests and demonstrations happening there, those rallies and processions, are not against Hindus at all. Why do you want to turn that against Hindus? It is against the Yunus government. It is against unemployment and inflation... I absolutely stand by my remarks on Bangladesh. It is not genocide," he said.

He alleged that there had been killing of Muslims in India due to religious polarization.

Also Read | Mysuru Palace Blast: 1 Killed, 4 Injured as Helium Gas Cylinder Explodes During Christmas Rush.

"Those who call it genocide are doing an injustice to the Muslims of India. They are ignoring them. Either call this genocide, too, and then call that genocide, too... You won't call the killing of 50 people genocide. You will call the killing of 10-15 people genocide. I am raising the voice of my people and those with beards and caps are being caught and told to say "Vande Mataram," and chant "Jai Shri Ram," he alleged.

He said killings that are happening are wrong and Islam does not advocate killing innocents.

"There is no doubt about that. Islam does not advocate killing anyone. But those who are calling this genocide, where is the genocide? Tell me? You are not ready to call what is happening in Gaza a genocide. 40,000 children were killed in Palestine, and 1,50,000 people were murdered, but you are not ready to call that a genocide."

Another Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh by a mob over an extortion allegation, days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and set ablaze in Mymensingh district.

According to the local daily, The Daily Star, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was lynched around 11:00 pm (local time) on Wednesday at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila over an extortion allegation.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Debrata Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.Samrat's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP (Pangsha Circle) added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)