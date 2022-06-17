New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Agnipath scheme will create a large pool of skilled youth who can contribute to India's overall defence preparedness as well as the growth of the economy, the government said on Friday.

The Union Cabinet had approved the short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces on Tuesday.

"Skill India and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will work collaboratively with various wings of the Armed Forces to train the students in additional skills to make them better suited to these job roles," an official statement said.

Besides, all Agniveers will get Skill India certification while in service, which will enable them to pursue many diverse opportunities in entrepreneurship and job roles that are being created in the economy after completion of their tenure, it added.

All organisations of Skill India -- Directorate General of Training (DGT), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), various Sector Skill Councils, entrepreneurship institutes NIESBUD and IIE, as well as skills regulator NCVET will be connected with this exercise to ensure that Agniveers get the required skill certifications related to their job roles while in service.

While some skills learnt on the job may have direct equivalence with National Skills Qualification Framework syllabus, for some, complimenting their on-the-job experience with additional online or offline, theory or hands-on skills may be required.

"These details, as well as any training for trainers of Armed Forces, and training assessors, preferably from the Forces, for assessing and certifying -- all these aspects are being worked out," the statement added.

At the time of exit, the entire skill ecosystem will be open to these young Agniveers who will benefit from the several upskilling/multi-skilling training and entrepreneurship courses available to them, it shared.

Terming the Agnipath scheme as transformative, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship added that it will result in the creation of a tech-savvy, young workforce, along with core values of our military like nation-first, which are vital for India's continued growth and progress.

The Agniveers will become assets both in the defence of our borders and in taking India closer to becoming a modern, technology-led, young global superpower, the ministry said.

