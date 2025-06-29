Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Two children aged between 10 and 12 years are feared to have drowned in the Yamuna River in the Sikandra police station area of Agra, said the police on Sunday.

The incident occurred after four children went to bathe in the River Yamuna earlier in the day. While two of them were rescued, the other two--both aged between 10 and 12 years--remained missing and are feared to have drowned.

Speaking to ANI, Vinayak Bhosale, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agra, said, "The incident took place around 11 am. Upon receiving an emergency alert, local police, divers, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. We discovered that two children had been saved, but the other two, aged 10 to 12, did not know how to swim and had allegedly drowned."

Rescue operations, which include trained divers and boats, are underway along the stretch of the river where the incident occurred.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

