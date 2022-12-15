Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of PM KISAN in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the disbursement of 13th installment under PM KISAN, informed state Department of information and public relations.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Secretary in APD, Special Secretary APD, several District Development Commissioners (district level chairman PM KISAN), Regional Director Survey & Land records Jammu (Nodal Officer), District Nodal Officers, Director Agriculture Kashmir/Jammu, Assistant Commissioners Revenue, Chief Agriculture Officers, representatives of J-K Bank Ltd and other concerned attended the meeting. Kashmir-based officers, DDCs, ADDCs, ACRs, CAOs, and district users of PM KISAN attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to the official statement, the ACS in detail discussed the targets, achievements, pendency and recoveries, seeding of bank accounts with Aadhaar of the beneficiaries, their linking with revenue records and e-KYC from every district with regard to PM KISAN.

People in the meeting were also informed about the targets, achievements and pendency in both Record of Rights (RoR) and e-KYC uploadings etc.

Weeding out of ineligible beneficiaries, income tax payees, and government employees wherein PM-KISAN installments have been disbursed was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the bulk uploading of revenue records of PM-KISAN, e-KYC pendency and to be cleared in a mission mode.

He directed the lead bank to saturate bank accounts of PM-KISAN beneficiaries with their Aadhaar and NPCI (for DBT) and asked for the breakup of pendency from each district.

Atal Dulloo asked the concerned officers, and Lead Bank Managers to coordinate to sort out issues, if any, to clear all the pendency.

He also had an exclusive interaction with the Lead Bank Officers regarding the updation of beneficiary data on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) platform of the Government of India. He directed them to ensure the collection of mandates and maximum data updation.

He further asked the Directors of Agriculture Kashmir and Jammu to ensure clearing all eKYC pendency as the next PM-KISAN installment is due.

He also directed the concerned officers to identify and register any left-out eligible beneficiaries so that the benefits would trickle down to the deserving lot.

Earlier, the ACS reviewed the implementation of PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary in Agriculture Production Department, Director General, Industries, Jammu (Nodal Officer) TSG PM Gati Shakti, Director General, Sericulture Development, Director General, Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Director, General, Command Area Development Jammu, Dr Jivisha Joshi, Gangopadhyay, Deputy Secretary, Logistics DPIIT, M/O Commerce & Industry, Archana Chauhan, BISAG, Ahmedabad, Director, Horticulture Jammu /Kashmir, Director, Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director (P&M) Horticulture, Director Command Area Development, Kashmir, Director Fisheries, Managing Director JKHPM, Managing Director Agro Industries Ltd and Secretary Advisory Board for Development of Kissans.

Kashmir based Officers attended the meeting through video conference.

At the outset, Managing Director J-K Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Arun Kumar Manhas delivered a presentation regarding the implementation of PM Gati Shakti. He gave an overview of the scheme while also informing about the significance of the six pillars of PMGS.

Dulloo asked the Heads of the Agri and allied sector to add more layers in each department and added that the agriculture sector has vast scope.

He urged the Head of the Departments to complete the lists within the shortest time and submit it with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG). (ANI)

