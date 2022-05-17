New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Some members of a Delhi government panel tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis have been travelling by cabs and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers, sources said on Tuesday.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis here. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.

"For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise.

"This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders," said a source.

The deadline for submission of the report expires this week, the source said, adding that the panel has to finalise its report soon.

The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the Special Commissioner (State Transport Authority).

Other members in the panel include Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Controller of Accounts, two nominated District Transport Officers and a technical expert.

The committee also includes members of civil society including representatives from Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), commuters, and students.

