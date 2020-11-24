Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged BJP to show names of 1,000 Rohingyas in the electoral list and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre claims that there are at least 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas on the electoral rolls.

"The Information and Broadcasting Minister came here and said that if people vote for AIMIM, TRS will be benefitted. BJP is saying that there are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas in the electoral rolls... If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in the voter list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn't this his job to see how are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas listed?" he asked during a public meeting on Monday night.

Also Read | Delhi Winters: Temperature Likely to Dip to 10 Degrees, National Capital to Experience Fog, Mist in Morning, Says IMD.

"If BJP is honest, it should reveal 1,000 of these names by tomorrow evening. Their intention is to create hatred. This fight is between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. It is your responsibility now to decide who will win," he said.

Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)

Also Read | Om Mahajan, Nashik Boy Cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Eight Days, Sets Record.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)