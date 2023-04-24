Kochi, Apr 24 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala to take part in "Yuvam-23", the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Sunday protested across 14 districts in the state and posed one hundred questions to him over various issues.

Modi is scheduled to attend Yuvam-2023, an interaction with youngsters, organised by the BJP at Kochi on April 24.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) state secretary, M V Govindan, began the protest at Kollam while Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor, E P Jayarajan, launched the event at Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPI(M) leaders sought a reply from Modi on various issues, including the recent Pulwama controversy caused due to the revelation of Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Govindan lashed out at Modi, who will be in the state for the next few days, saying the prime minister should respond to Malik's shocking revelations on the Pulwama attack in which 40 soldiers lost their lives.

He said the BJP and Narendra Modi should answer the conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack.

"Malik made some shocking revelations. He said Narendra Modi and other senior leaders cannot shy away from the responsibility of the martyrdom of 40 Indian soldiers... He said Modi did not allow him to speak," Govindan said.

Govindan said neither the PM nor the BJP government has yet responded to the allegations of Malik.

"Only fascists can plan a terrorist attack to fuel nationalism and exploit it for election," Govindan said.

Addressing the crowd at Thiruvananthapuram, Jayarajan asked Modi to visit Kerala more often to witness the development in the state.

Mentioning the new Vande Bharat Express which will be flagged off by Modi on Tuesday, Jayarajan said a new train was welcome but it should not affect the regular timings of the daily services affecting the commuters.

"Unlike the BJP and the Congress which oppose all sorts of developments, we welcome the train as it is ultimately for the welfare of the people. However, the BJP doesn't consider trains as a service to people but is just part of its political chicanery," Jayarajan said.

The DYFI has launched a massive campaign asking 100 questions to Modi on various issues faced by the youth and the country such as unemployment, poor wages, sale of public sector companies among others.

Hundreds of flex boards, raising questions to Modi, have been erected by the DYFI next to the BJP boards welcoming the Prime Minister.

All India president of DYFI and Rajya Sabha MP, A A Rahim, said the party was asking one hundred questions to Modi, who had not faced a single press meet in the last nine years.

The DYFI has also launched a QR code which will open the questions to the Prime Minister.

The questions include topics related to the Pulwama attack, Demonetisation, the 2002 Gujarat riots, horse trading of legislators, PM Cares Fund, encounter politics, and rising fuel prices among others.

The PM is attending the Yuvam 2023 in Kochi and will visit Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 to take part in various programmes.

