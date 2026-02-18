Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a high-stakes moment today, Wednesday, 18 February, as Pakistan meet Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. For Salman Ali Agha’s side, the mission is clear: a victory or even a "No Result" due to rain will be enough to secure their place in the Super 8 stage, officially eliminating the United States from the competition. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Pakistan enter the contest under pressure following a 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India earlier this week. Namibia, while already mathematically eliminated, will be eager to end their campaign with a landmark upset against the 2009 champions.

Where to Watch PAK vs NAM Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can follow this decisive Group A encounter through the following official broadcasters:

Region TV Channel Live Streaming Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports, ASports Tamasha, Myco, Tapmad India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Namibia & Africa SuperSport Cricket SuperSport App / DStv Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz Australia N/A Amazon Prime Video Global N/A ICC.tv (Select regions)

Colombo Weather Watch: The Rain Factor

As of 13:00 local time, heavy clouds are building over Colombo, with a 50–60% chance of rain during the match window. Under ICC rules, both teams will receive one point in the event of a total washout. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

For Pakistan, this would be a sufficient result, taking them to five points and moving them ahead of the USA (4 points) into the second qualifying spot. However, a shortened game could prove tricky, as Namibia's aggressive style often flourishes in reduced-over "lottery" situations.

The SSC surface traditionally assists spinners, which may favour Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan. Reports from the camp suggest that while Babar Azam remains under scrutiny for his form against spin, he is expected to lead the top order alongside Saim Ayub. Namibia will rely on the all-round capabilities of captain Gerhard Erasmus and the left-arm pace of Ruben Trumpelmann to challenge the Pakistani batters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).