Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): In the run-up to Independence Day, Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) conducted surprise inspections at multiple sensitive locations across the city to review security arrangements in place.

The police officials accompanied the DGP during the visits, which were aimed at assessing ground-level deployment, monitoring the alertness of personnel, and ensuring robust surveillance measures ahead of the August 15 celebrations.

Security has been tightened across Chandigarh, with enhanced patrolling, intensified checks, and close coordination with intelligence agencies. Sources said the DGP also interacted with local officers during the inspections and issued on-the-spot instructions to address any security concerns.

Independence Day is celebrated by embracing the Tiranga, which symbolises not only the country's rich heritage but also its unwavering commitment to the values of justice, equality, and progress. The national flag stands as a beacon of hope and a source of immense pride for every Indian, inspiring the nation to strive for a more inclusive and brighter future.

The national flag holds magnanimous significance, for it represents the diversity the country holds.

The Indian national flag, in its current form, was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 194, just twenty days before India attained independence. It officially became the national flag on August 15, 1947. The original spinning wheel in the centre was replaced by the Dharma Chakra of Emperor Ashoka, signifying truth and life. This version came to be known as the Tiranga.

The flag features three horizontal bands of saffron, white, and green, all in equal proportions. As per the Flag Code of India, the national flag follows a width-to-height aspect ratio of 3:2. The navy-blue Ashoka Chakra, located at the centre of the white band, contains 24 spokes representing continuous progress and righteousness.

Officials have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel to ensure smooth and safe Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

