Bengaluru, August 5: In a historic forensic breakthrough, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex abuse and trafficking case against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has conclusively identified him in a viral sex video using an advanced technique called Anatomical Comparison of Genital Features. This marks the first time the method has been used in India.

The SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police BK Singh, used multiple layers of forensic analysis to establish Prajwal Revanna’s identity, despite the explicit videos lacking any clear view of his face. High-resolution screenshots from the videos were compared with medically obtained photographs of his genitalia and other body parts under strict clinical supervision and legal consent. The breakthrough played a crucial role in his conviction for rape, which was handed down by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat in the Special Court for cases involving MPs and MLAs. Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Term in Rape Case: Victim’s Lawyer Ashok Nayak Hails Verdict, Says ‘Court Order Sends Strong Message to Violators’.

What Is Anatomical Comparison of Genital Features?

Anatomical Comparison of Genital Features is a forensic method used to match unique physical characteristics, such as moles, scars, vascular patterns, and skin pigmentation, in the genital and surrounding areas. Similar to fingerprint analysis, this technique relies on the uniqueness of human anatomy to confirm identities in cases where facial recognition is not possible. Globally, it has been used in cybercrime and child sexual abuse investigations, but this is the first confirmed application of the technique in India.

In Revanna’s case, the forensic team, which included dermatologists, urologists, and forensic experts, conducted detailed comparisons of body morphology visible in the video with clinical photographs taken after his arrest. Additional evidence included room superimpositions, toe and hand matches, as well as vein pattern analysis, another rare forensic method used in the investigation. Forensic evidence also confirmed sperm traces on a saree submitted by a survivor, further strengthening the prosecution’s case. Prajwal Revanna Found ‘Guilty’ in Obscene Video and Rape Case: Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s Grandson Sentenced to Life Imprisonment, INR 10 Lakh Fine Imposed.

The sex scandal erupted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly filmed by Revanna were circulated.

