Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda ranges ahead of Independence Day.

The meeting of the Amritsar range - Amritsar Commissionerate, Amritsar Rural, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Batala - was held in Amritsar, while the joint meeting of Ferozepur and Faridkot ranges was held in Ferozepur.

The Director General of Police (DGP) also visited Bathinda range to hold a meeting of Bathinda and Mansa districts.

While chairing the law and order review meetings with the officers of different ranges, the DGP shared various security alerts and inputs with them to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the state, according to an official release.

"We are committed to ensuring the welfare of police personnel and upgrading the infrastructure of Punjab Police so that the force could emerge as the best police force in the country," the DGP said.

Yadav said that officers were briefed on various aspects, including Independence Day arrangements, law and order issues, suggestions on further improvement of policing, and the current requisites for effective law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the DGP interacted with officers of all ranks to exchange ideas for effective teamwork in the field.

He also honoured high-performing police officials and personnel of all the ranges to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively.

