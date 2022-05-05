Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, banners were seen around Hyderabad asking if he was ready to accept the 'white challenge' by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi's video went viral on various social media platforms, showing the Congress leader attending a party.

Also Read | 45% People Who Died in 2020 Didn’t Receive Any Medical Care, Says Govt Data.

Rahul Gandhi reports said he was apparently in the viral video at a Lord of Rings, a nightclub in Kathmandu. However, there was no independent authentication of the contents of the viral video.

The white challenge was started by Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy in September 2021, for politicians and celebrities aiming to eradicate the drug menace in the state.

Also Read | Honda City Hybrid e:HEV Launched in India at Rs 19.49 Lakh.

TRS leader Krishank said that state Congress chief Revanth Reddy has been asking political leaders to accept drug tests which KT Rama Rao accepted, but now he has also asked the Rahul Gandhi who is visiting Telangana to take up this challenge and KTR is ready to come wherever he wants to give his tests.

"Why not Rahul Gandhi accepts the 'white challenge' which his own party leader Reddy has put forward," TRS leader Krishan said.

"Is Rahul Gandhi ready to accept the 'White challenge' initiated by his own party leader?" asked the TRS leader

"Why congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana. The youngsters in Hyderabad have been putting banners asking Rahul Gandhi to accept White Challenge which was initiated by their own congress leader Revanth Reddy. So the youngsters are asking if Rahul Gandhi is ready to take the challenge or not?" he added.

Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7.

Earlier on Monday, Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi will meet the members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in the Chanchalguda jail who were detained for staging a protest outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for 'obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty'.

On Sunday, Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector said that 18 people who were protesting were taken into custody.

"Eighteen people who were protesting in the administration's building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators, they pushed our staff including lady constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty," said Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)