Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 34,941 on Sunday with addition of 183 new patients, Gujarat health department said.

With four deaths, the toll went up to 1,798, it said.

A total of 145 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in the district to 29,121, the department said in its release.

Of the 183 fresh cases, 161 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 22 from rural areas.

All the four fatalities occurred in the city, it said.

