Ahmedabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Ahmedabad district reported 184 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its tally to 25,876, while more than 460 patients recovered from the viral infection, the Gujarat health department said.

The district reported the death of four COVID-19 patients, taking the toll to 1,579, it said.

At the same time, 463 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the district to 20,834, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported 144 new cases, while rural parts of the district recorded 40 new infections, it said.

Also, 454 out of the 463 recoveries were reported from the city.

All the four deaths were from municipal corporation areas,the department said.

