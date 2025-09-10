Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): Ahmedabad District Administration on Wednesday issued a helpline number for its citizens stuck in Nepal amid the violent protests led by Gen Z, forcing Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli to resign.

In a statement, Ahmedabad District Administration advised the citizens to contact the helpline number 079-27560511 for assistance.

"If any citizens of Ahmedabad district are currently on a trip to Nepal, the district administration has requested their relatives to immediately inform the helpline number," the press release from the Resident Additional Collector stated.

"In addition, if any Indian expatriate citizens residing/stuck in Nepal-Kathmandu are in touch, they are advised to contact the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on the following helpline numbers. District Disaster Management Center - Ahmedabad:- 079 - 27560511, State Disaster Management Center - Gandhinagar :- 079 - 23251900/902/914. Indian Embassy, Kathmandu - Nepal :- +977 - 980 860 2881, +977 - 981 032 6134", it added.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas.On Tuesday, KP Oli resigned from his PM's post as the protests turned violent in Nepal with demonstrators torching the Parliament Building, President's office and several other government buildings.

The protests began on September 8 after the Nepal government imposed a ban on social media apps. However, the ban was just a triggering point to a widespread movemen that demanded an end to alleged institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. (ANI)

