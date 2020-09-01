Ahmedabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,678 with the addition of 159 new cases on Tuesday, the Gujarat health department said.

The death toll in Ahmedabad district rose to 1,735 with four more patients succumbing to the infections, it said.

With 84 recoveries, the number of discharged patients in the district increased to 26,446, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported 145 of the new cases and the rural parts of the district the remaining 14, it said.

All the four deaths were reported in the city, the release added.

