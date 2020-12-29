Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 57,310 with the addition of 170 new cases on Tuesday, the state health department said.

With three more fatalities, the number of patients who have succumbed to the virus increased to 2,243, it said.

As many as 173 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 52,134, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported163 new cases and 168 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district recorded seven fresh infections and five discharges, it said.

Western parts of the city have the highest number of active cases with the north-west zone accounting for 400 such cases followed by the west zone at 392 and south-west zone at 375.

The central zone has 278 active cases, the lowest among the city's seven zones.

As per the current availability of beds in city's private hospitals requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), only 16.7 per cent of the beds, or 600 out of a total of 3,601, are occupied by COVID-19 patients as on date.

There are 190 beds available in ICUs with ventilators and 60 are occupied in these hospitals. In ICUs without ventilators, 413 beds are available and 112 occupied, said an association of private hospitals in the city.

In isolation wards, 1,275 beds are available and 203 occupied, said the association.

After a fresh revision, there are now 20 micro- containment areas in Ahmedabad city with two removed and three added to the list following reporting of new COVID-19 cases from there, the AMC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)