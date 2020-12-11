Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose by 266 to reach 53,454 on Friday, while eight patients died and 270 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll in the district is 2,160, he added.

Also Read | Plasmodium Ovale, Rare Genus of Malaria, Detected in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"Of the 266 new cases, 258 were from city limits, which also accounted for 259 of the people discharged. The recovery tally now stands at 48,251," the official said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also announced reduction by 10-20 per cent in treatment charges at 60 private hospitals designated by the civic body as COVID-19 facilities.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on His Tenure Speculation, Says 'Will Go if Asked by Congress High Command'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)