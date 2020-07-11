Ahmedabad, Jul 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 178 to 22,923 on Saturday, state Health department said.

The number of patients succumbing to the viral infection has gone up by four in the district to 1,515, it said.

A total of 126 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 17,789, the department said.

Of the 178 new cases, 166 cases were reported from the municipal corporation limits of Ahmedabad and the rest 12 from other parts of the district, it said.

