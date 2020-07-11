Itanagar, July 11: Amid a surge in novel coronavirus disease cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex for one more week. The lockdown in the region will continue till July 20, 2020. The restrictions were earlier scheduled to end on July 12, Sunday. Arunachal Pradesh Reports Second COVID-19 Death.

"Had a virtual Cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of ICR has been extended till 20th July 2020. Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the SOP," Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

Pema Khandu Tweet:

Had a virtual Cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of ICR has been extended till 20thJuly 2020. Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the SOP pic.twitter.com/hk1TAgEgxm — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 11, 2020

The Capital Complex which consists of Itanagar, Nirjuli, Naharlagun and Banderdewa and Doimukh under Papum Pare district is currently under lockdown since July 6. The lockdown was imposed considering the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh has till now reported 335 COVID-19 positive cases. Of these, 213 are active, while 120 people have recovered from the illness. Till now, two individuals have also died due to the virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).