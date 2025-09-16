New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The state-of-the-art Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will have an extraordinary addition to its galleries on Wednesday with a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Home Minister.

The state-of-the-art Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is the only museum of its kind in the world and showcases the lives, vision, and contributions of all the Prime Ministers of India. Visitors to the Sangrahalaya are taken on an immersive journey through history, encountering rare artefacts, personal belongings, archival material, and multimedia presentations.

"Continuing its commitment to innovation and the use of the latest technology, the Sangrahalaya is set to unveil an extraordinary addition to its galleries -- a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- on 17th September 2025. This groundbreaking, AI-powered interactive addition will transform the way audiences engage with India's visionaries," a Culture Ministry release said. The unveiling of Holobox will coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday tomorrow.

The release said that for the first time, visitors will be able to have lifelike, interactive conversations with a hyper-realistic 3D avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. This pioneering initiative, blended with cutting-edge technology, creates a deeply engaging and educational experience where visitors can pose questions and receive answers on the leader's life, philosophies, and pivotal moments in India's history.

Taking this AI- Holobox initiative further, the Sangrahalaya is working towards the introduction of a life- size AI-powered Holobox of APJ Abdul Kalam in the future, to further inspire generations with his vision and wisdom.

The date of September 17 carries dual historical significance for the nation. On this day in 1948, with the success of Operation Polo, Hyderabad was liberated from the Nizam's rule and integrated into the Indian Union -- an achievement made possible by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's resolute commitment to national unity. Two years later, on 17th September 1950, Narendra Modi was born, who decades later would emerge as a leader dedicated to further strengthening this very spirit of unity and integrity under the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the release said.

"This AI-powered Holobox is more than just a technological marvel. It is a bridge between the past and the present -- an effort to make the wisdom of our great leaders accessible and engaging to younger generations. Sardar Patel unified India geographically; through this, we aspire to unify India's youth with its historical consciousness," said Ashwani Lohani, Director, Prime Ministers Museum & Library.

"The Holobox is a manifestation of the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' spirit -- a tribute to the man who shaped modern India and a reflection of Prime Minister Modi ji's vision to combine heritage with high technology. This will set a global benchmark in experiential history and inspire similar innovation worldwide," said Rajendra Chandan Pugalia, Chief Executive Officer, Planetarium & Sangrahalaya.

The release said launch of the AI Holobox not only honours Sardar Patel's decisive role in India's integration but also reflects Prime Minister Modi's vision of blending heritage with modern technology.

It symbolizes the seamless connection of India's past, present, and future -- where history is preserved, unity is celebrated, and innovation leads the way forward, the release said. (ANI)

