New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Saturday stayed the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the AI Summit protest case. The stay was ordered after Delhi Police challenged the relief granted earlier by a Duty Magistrate.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal stayed the bail order and listed the matter for hearing on March 6. One of the defence counsels said they would challenge the stay before the Delhi High Court, arguing that the order was passed without issuing notice to the accused or giving him an opportunity to be heard.

Earlier in the day, a Patiala House Court had remanded Chib to judicial custody despite granting him bail in the early hours. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vanshika Mehta directed verification of the bail bond and surety documents submitted on his behalf and refused to release him until the process is completed.

Chib was granted bail during a midnight hearing at the residence of the Duty Magistrate after being produced around 12:30 am upon completion of four days of police custody. He was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000, subject to conditions including surrendering his passport and electronic devices.

Delhi Police had sought a seven-day extension of custody, but the court refused, observing that the Crime Branch failed to justify the need for further remand.

Advocate Mohammed Sulaiman, appearing for Chib, told ANI that the police had not adequately explained the reasons for seeking extended custody. He said the court found the grounds insufficient and imposed standard bail conditions.

Advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria said the defence was informed around midnight about Chib's production before the magistrate. "We were initially told he would be produced at 6 am, but later informed it would be at 1 am. The hearing began around 1:30 am," he said.

Earlier, while granting four days of police custody on February 24, the court noted that Chib was not physically present at the protest site but was allegedly directing it from behind the scenes. The court had also observed that merely citing the compromise of sovereignty does not justify prolonged custody and directed the investigating agency to rationalise the need for custodial interrogation.

Chib was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 24. (ANI)

