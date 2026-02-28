Abu Dhabi, February 28: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian students in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel. The advisory was one of the many issued by Indian missions in the Middle East. "In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary," the advisory read.

"For any troublequery, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers: Toll free number: 800-46342 WhatsApp: +971543090571 Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in."

IMPORTANT ADVISORY pic.twitter.com/EIHcAHqxf0 — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) February 28, 2026

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah gave emergency contact details in case any Indian needed help. "Emergency contact details of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are as follows: WhatsApp No.: + 966 536209704 Landline No.: 00 966 126648660 / 00 966 12 2614093 Mobile No.: +966 556122301 Toll Free No.: 800 244 0003 Email : conscw.jeddah@mea.gov.in, vclab.jeddah@mea.gov.in"

Emergency contact details of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are as follows: · WhatsApp No. : + 966 536209704 · Landline No. : 00 966 126648660 / 00 966 12 2614093 · Mobile No. : +966 556122301 · Toll Free No. : 800 244 0003 · Email :… https://t.co/OH3lVwtlNb — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) February 28, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also advised its citizens to be vigilant. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as an when necessary," it stated.

"The emergency contact 24*7 helpline numbers of the Embassy of India, Riyadh are as follows: 00-966-11-4884697 00-966-542126748 (Whatsapp only) 800 247 1234 (Toll-Free) Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in." The Indian Embassy in Israel also stated that it will provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation. It further stated, "Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so. Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation."

Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so using the link below:https://t.co/dVJr9zwTAX Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the… — India in Israel (@indemtel) February 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Air India suspended its flights to all destinations in the Middle East in the wake of such situation. In a post on X, the advisory read, "In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers. We recommend that you check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html for the latest updates. For more information related to this please connect with our 24x7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

#TravelAdvisory In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to… — Air India (@airindia) February 28, 2026

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in Dubai announced the temporary partial closure of the UAE's airspace, as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and aircrews, and safeguarding the UAE's territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments, as per Gulf News earlier in the day.

