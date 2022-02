New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Air India on Friday said it will operate three flights to Ukraine next week.

The flights will be operated on February 22, 24 and 26, it added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 39-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Robbed by Four People in Bhopal's Kamla Nagar.

Russia has positioned around 1 lakh troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case Prime Accused Swapna Suresh Joins RSS-Backed NGO HRDS India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a control room on Wednesday to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

The Tata Group-owned Air India said on Twitter that it will operate three flights between India and the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

"Booking open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)