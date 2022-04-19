Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday made an appeal in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to the government to consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', an invocation to mother Tamil and official state song.

Also Read | Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, 2022.

Following the reply of Minister for Tamil language and Culture, Thangam Thennarasu to the debate on demand for grants to his department, AIADMK deputy leader O Panneerselvam pointed to the Minister's address that shone light on Tamil language's antiquity and the way its special features like the 'in' (a distinctive sound represented by a consonant) continues to be present till date through the ages and the language's unique letter 'zha'.

Also Read | CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Download.

Panneerselvam referred to the usual practice of the business of the House beginning daily after a couplet from 'Tirukkural' is recited by the Speaker.

Later, he made an appeal to the government to also consider whether the House proceedings everyday could be commenced following the rendition of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu', the official state song sung in praise of mother Tamil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)