Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 21 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday took a veiled dig at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, asserting that AIADMK is the only party capable of defeating the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state.

"Some (TVK chief Vijay) think that only they can save this state by using catchy words. You all know who I am talking about. The only party with the power to defeat the DMK is AIADMK. It's AIADMK, which has the highest members in a political party in Tamil Nadu. It's the AIADMK that ruled Tamil Nadu for many years," Palaniswami said while addressing a gathering.

"Some people form a political party and speak like they have achieved a huge victory...We are not like that. We have been identified by our hard work. Whether it's a farmer, weaver or even a politician, those who work hard come up (ahead) in AIADMK," he added.

His remarks come days after actor-turned-politician Vijay held a massive rally in Madurai, where he targeted both the DMK and AIADMK, aiming to project his party, TVK, as a third front ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Vijay lashed out at AIADMK for aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a "slave alliance".

"Having power in hand and to cheat people, you have a fascist BJP slave alliance," Vijay said, adding, "TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, and cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women, and the youth stand with us."

Intensifying his attack, the TVK chief took a jibe at the opposition AIADMK over its condition in the state while remaining firm on his criticism against the BJP.

"Do you know who MGR is? As long as he was alive, no one could even dream of occupying the Chief Minister's chair. Look at the state of the party that MGR founded today. Its innocent cadres are suffering in silence, unable to express their pain openly. No matter what disguise the BJP puts on, it will never succeed in Tamil Nadu," Vijay said. (ANI)

