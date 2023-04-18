Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday targeted the ruling DMK in the Assembly for losing the top position in organ donation/cadaver transplantation programme and the government asserted the donations received for transplants now is a big achievement, which would reflect in official data.

Initiating the debate on the Demand for Grants for the Health and Family Welfare department, AIADMK legislator C Vijayabaskar outlined the efforts made during the regime led by his party in creating awareness about organ donation and cadaver transplantation. Tamil Nadu remained the No 1 State in the nation for six years in a row. However, during the past two years, Maharashtra and Telangana have overtaken Tamil Nadu, he said.

Responding, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the cadaver transplant programme was launched by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008. A youth, Hithendran was declared brain dead and his organs were donated by his parents that year.

Tamil Nadu continued to lead from then onwards and other States emulated the programme. For the past about 15 years, Tamil Nadu is in the first place and led from the front, he added.

During the pandemic times, Maharashtra and Telangana could have gone past TN, the State however continues to be the pioneer and leader.

During the AIADMK regime, only 13 government hospitals had been given the organ harvest licence. However, now 23 more hospitals have been granted the licence. Till April 17, starting from May (2022) 553 organs have been received for transplant from 158 persons declared brain dead and it would not reflect now in data but in the coming fiscal.

Not only in India, but the world over, Tamil Nadu would emerge as the first place in organ donation/cadaver transplant programme, Subramanian said.

When Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami said with more licences 'you could gone to the first place and why the setback', the Minister referred to the data again and said this is a big achievement not seen before.

