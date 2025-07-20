New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): After attending the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP M Thambidurai said on Sunday that the party will raise the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen, among other pressing issues.

"Tamil Nadu fishermen are suffering a lot. The Sri Lankan army kills many Tamil fishermen, so it is important to pay attention to this. Similarly, whatever promises the Sri Lankan government has made, they must be fulfilled in time," the MP said, speaking to ANI.

He further stated that other issues, including that of the drug menace, custodial deaths and implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, will also be discussed.

"Drug menace is very high across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. The state government has failed to take any action on this. Custodial deaths are happening in Tamil Nadu. We asked that the report of the Archaeological Department, which conducted excavations in Tamil Nadu, has not been released by the central government. The government should release it. And also, especially the Women's Reservation Bill has to be implemented..." he added.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra stated that the party would take into consideration the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Patra claimed that the collapsed law and order situation in the state under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a reflection of "utter lawlessness" and "anarchy", further stating that there had been an alarming rise in heinous crimes against women and girl children in the state.

"One of our primary issues would be the deteriorating law and order situation in the state of Odisha. There seems to be a complete collapse of law and order situation in the state of Odisha by the BJP government there and there seems to be a day-to-day rise, an alarming rise of heinous crimes against women and girl children in the state of Odisha.... This clearly shows that how the Odisha BJP government is running the state of Odisha in utter lawlessness and anarchy... The recent incident of the self-immolation of a student in Balasore district of Odisha has shaken the conscience of this nation. She reached out to the BJP MP in Balasore. She reached out to the local administration there. She tweeted to the Odisha chief minister and the higher education minister. Everyone turned their back on her. She was both a student and an active member of the ABVP. She self-immolated and tragically passed away. Yesterday only, a 15-year-old girl in Puri district was set ablaze by miscreants...About 20 days back, the Additional Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation was beaten up by five BJP local leaders who were then arrested," Patra told ANI.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 21 and will continue till August 21, with no sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

