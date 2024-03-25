Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate for Coimbarore constituency, Singai G Ramachandran on Monday filed nomination at district collectrate office in the presence of the district collector and returning officer of Coimbatore, Kranti Kumar Padi.

He came along with S P Velumani and sitting MLA Amman Arjunan to file his nomination. They reached the district collector office playing drums and raising slogans.

Taking on the social media platform X he wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to the successful party candidates and the successful candidates from the alliance parties who are going to file their nomination today in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Let's keep the mantra of honorable mother 'We are for the people - We are for the people' in our hearts."

On Thursday, AIADMK announced its final list of candidates for the upcoming Lok sabha elections.

In the AIADMK alliance the AIADMK will contest 32 seats, DMDMK will contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

