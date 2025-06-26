Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been ranked second among the top 10 emerging medical colleges in the country in a survey conducted by India Today and Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA), the institute said in a statement on Thursday.

This milestone reflects AIIMS Bhubaneswar's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and compassionate patient care, it said.

Ashutosh Biswas, executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said, the recognition is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has grown to symbolise trust, innovation, and integrity in healthcare and medical education.

"Our continued rise in national rankings demonstrates our holistic approach toward grooming future medical leaders while ensuring the best patient outcomes," he said.

