Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 7 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar conducted a unique three-day workshop on Tuesday, providing basic training in CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) to around 200 National Service Scheme (NSS) women volunteers in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, AIIMS Director Ashutosh Biswas said, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar is dedicated to serving marginalized and vulnerable populations. Ensuring that women and girls not only receive formal education but also build up their knowledge about their health and bodies is critical to empowering them in healthcare settings so they can make informed choices and advocate for themselves."

Around 200 NSS women volunteers and 19 program officers from 10 aspirational districts (Koraput, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Subranpur, Nabarangpur) are participating in a unique workshop at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, which started on February 6th and will end on February 8, 2024.

The three-day workshop has been uniquely designed to impart the knowledge and skills required to attain better health in day-to-day life. It covers the basics of CPR, adolescent health, menstrual hygiene, nutritional requirements of women, and common non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are due to modern-day lifestyle.

This workshop will not only boost the confidence of these NSS women volunteers in handling common health problems in their families and communities but also give them insight into the basics of a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

