Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas called on Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan Saturday.

During the meeting, Dr Biswas apprised the Governor of several developmental issues pertaining to patient care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Jhalrapatan Election 2023: Congress Fields Ram Lal Chouhan To Take On BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Governor Das also appreciated the comprehensive approach of AIIMS Bhubaneswar towards society.

"It was an enlightening meeting with the Governor of Odisha as well as an esteemed personality of the country over several issues", said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Biswas. (ANI)

Also Read | India vs Australia ICC CWC 2023: Sonia Gandhi Hails Men in Blue on Eve of Cricket World Cup Final, Says ‘Entire Country is Rooting for You’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)