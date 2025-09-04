New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has collaborated with the Disaster Management Cell, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to train 350 master trainers in medical oxygen management across all states & UTs.

This training program aims to enhance the management of medical oxygen in healthcare facilities across the nation. The program focuses on creating a resilient healthcare system capable of responding to crises, incorporating lessons learned from India's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released national guidelines on medical oxygen management, providing a comprehensive framework for efficient procurement, storage, and administration of medical oxygen.

On the occasion, a training guidance document was also released by Prof M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, along with Dr Pradeep Khasnobis, DDG, Disaster Management Cell, MOHFW; Prof Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent and Project Lead; and Dr Vijaydeep Siddharth, Addl Prof Hospital Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, stressed the importance of using medical oxygen as a therapeutic agent and implementing oxygen stewardship at the healthcare facility level. He also emphasised the importance of collaboration and sharing learning experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Pradeep Khasnobis, DDG, Disaster Management Cell, highlighted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with all States/UTs, invested significantly in the development of medical oxygen infrastructure in the country.

He also highlighted that the Ministry continues to conduct regular mock drills to ensure that this infrastructure remains functional and supports a response to any exigencies.

While appreciating the leadership role assumed by AIIMS in conducting this nationwide regional workshop, he urged all States/UTs to make full use of the master trainers developed through these workshops, to ensure that such capacity building reaches down to the peripheral/ field levels.

Dr Nirupam Madaan, MS, AIIMS, highlighted and stressed the importance of PSA plants in ensuring medical oxygen availability in public health delivery at the district level, supported by the maintenance mechanism.

"Five training of trainers have been conducted at AIIMS Bhuvaneshwar, AIIMS Mangalagiri, PGIMER Chandigarh, AFMC Pune and AIIMS New Delhi, which is preceded by a national workshop on standardising training curriculum for medical oxygen management for medical and nursing officers," informed the project lead, Dr Vijaydeep Siddharth, Addl Prof, Hosp Admin.

Regular mock drills will be conducted to ensure that the medical oxygen infrastructure remains functional and supports emergency responses.

The trained master trainers will educate hospital administrators and medical officers on proper handling and utilization of medical oxygen, reducing wastage and improving clinical outcomes. (ANI)

