New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday registered a rape case against a senior doctor of All India Institute Of Medical Science in the national capital.

A complaint of alleged sexual harassment was received from AIIMS, Delhi on October 11 at Hauz Khas police station, informed the police.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA At neet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download.

The victim is also a doctor at the hospital, who had informed the police that a senior doctor colleague had allegedly raped her when she went to his room for a birthday celebration of one of their colleagues on September 26.

Based on her statement, the police registered an FIR under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hauz Khas police station and an investigation into the matter was taken up.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Diwali Good News for Central Govt Employees, Hike in DA Rate Likely Soon.

During the investigation, a statement of the victim was recorded before the Magistrate under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and raids were conducted at possible hideout places to catch the absconding doctor.

Technical surveillance has already been mounted to nab the accused and continuous efforts are going on to trace him out at the earliest, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)