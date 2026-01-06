New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): PRAGATI is powering AIIMS revolution in India's healthcare heartlands from Telangana's Bibinagar to Jammu. The AIIMS Guwahati, Jammu and Bibinagar showcase healthcare closer to remote regions.

The new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district is emerging as a major tertiary-care and teaching hub under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Established by the Government of India and fully funded by the Centre, the project commenced on 7 July 2022 and has achieved approximately 85.97 per cent physical progress as of 1 December 2025, keeping it firmly on track for completion by 30 June 2026.

The turning point came with the Prime Minister's review of the project under the PRAGATI platform on 28 June 2023, after which execution accelerated sharply. Physical progress, which stood at around 8.6 per cent in 2022-23, jumped to 29 per cent by September 2023 and further to 57 per cent by the end of 2023-24, reflecting the impact of high-level, time-bound monitoring.

"A critical hurdle discussed in PRAGATI concerned assured water supply of 1,243 KLD from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. This long-pending issue, tied to the release of ₹6.95 crore by the Telangana Finance Department, was resolved on 27 May 2025, enabling an additional supply of 1,143 KLD, bringing the total to 100 KLD, and securing a key prerequisite for commissioning. Another major issue related to the release of ₹21.57 crore to Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited for permanent high-tension electricity supply; this too was resolved on 27 May 2025 following the Prime Minister's directions, ensuring both water and power are now aligned with the project's commissioning schedule," said sources.

AIIMS Bibinagar has completed 86 per cent physical progress; the targeted completion is June 2026. It's a significant boost to medical education and jobs in Telangana.

"AIIMS Bibinagar is designed as an integrated ecosystem for medical education, research and employment. Approximately 3,000 direct jobs are expected across faculty and non-faculty positions, alongside substantial indirect employment in housing, retail, transport, and other services that will grow around the campus. With major bottlenecks resolved through PRAGATI-led coordination, Bibinagar is poised to significantly strengthen tertiary healthcare and regional livelihoods in Telangana and adjoining states," they said.

The first All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in the North East at Guwahati in Assam, sanctioned on 24 May 2017 under PMSSY, represents a structural shift in healthcare access for the Northeastern Region. As the first AIIMS in the "Seven Sisters", the institution was conceived to bring advanced tertiary care, teaching and research within easy reach of remote hill and border districts.

"The project, with a cost of ₹1,123 crore, achieved full physical completion by its target date of 31 October 2023 and was virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 14 April 2023. "

The multi-agency issues like land development, electricity, stormwater management, water supply; the Centre-state coordination flagged in PRAGATI reviews, where directions were issued and resolved.

AIIMS Guwahati is 100 per cent complete; a 750-bed hospital, 25 specialities, 11 super-specialities; high Ayushman Bharat coverage, said sources.

"Electricity emerged as a key bottleneck, with Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited tasked with the 132 kV substation and transmission link, and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited responsible for the 33 kV internal network. Following PRAGATI's interventions, progress was placed under structured monitoring; the substation was commissioned on 30 December 2022, and 33 kV feeders began drawing power on 10 January 2023, enabling full energisation of the campus. Stormwater management works--3.30 km of drainage, a 30 m x 25 m sump, pump houses, sluice gates and high-capacity pumps discharging into the Brahmaputra--reached full functionality by June 2023, while coordinated efforts ensured completion of the water supply system in sync with electrical and civil dependencies."

"By late 2025, AIIMS Guwahati had scaled up to a 750-bed hospital with specialised wards, including a 30-bed medical ward, a 30-bed obstetrics and paediatrics ward and a six-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Services now span 25 specialities and 11 super-specialities OPDs, from cardiology and neurology to oncology, with reconstructive surgery for persons affected by leprosy offered free under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme."

Removing last-mile bottlenecks, AIIMS Jammu at Samba marks a new era of healthcare access and excellence for Jammu & Kashmir and neighbouring states. Sanctioned on 10 January 2019 under PMSSY, with the foundation stone laid on 3 February 2019, the project was conceived as a central greenfield campus to bridge regional gaps in advanced medical infrastructure. With a sanctioned cost of ₹1,856 crore and implementation entrusted to the Central Public Works Department, the institute has achieved 100 per cent physical progress, with commissioning scheduled for 25 November.

Designed to serve Jammu & Kashmir, western Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab and parts of Ladakh, AIIMS Jammu functions as a regional hub for advanced care, education and research. However, as the project neared completion, several external issues threatened to delay its commissioning. Four major bottlenecks surfaced, notably a long-standing cremation ground of about 2,800 square metres directly in front of the main hospital block, which obstructed external development, landscaping and access planning. Delays also affected water supply works by the Public Health Engineering Department and other connectivity and utility linkages, raising the risk of slippages despite near-complete construction.

AIIMS Jammu faced four major bottlenecks: relocation of the cremation ground, utilities, external development, and connectivity. These challenges were taken up through the Project Monitoring Group and escalated to PRAGATI, where the Prime Minister reviewed the project on 28 June 2023 at a critical juncture. During the PRAGATI meeting, the Union Territory administration and district authorities were given clear, time-bound directions to identify alternative land for the cremation ground, construct a new cremation shed and related facilities, and ensure that no further disruptions would impede the project timeline. Within three months, the long-pending relocation issue was resolved, unlocking external development, roadworks, utility integration and landscaping.

Today, AIIMS Jammu operates a 750-bed hospital with 18 super-speciality departments and a medical college offering 100 MBBS seats annually, significantly reducing dependence on distant centres such as Delhi and Chandigarh.

These three AIIMS projects demonstrate how leadership-driven platforms can convert complex, multi-agency health infrastructure into on-time, operational assets. Each campus not only expands critical-care capacity but also deepens medical training and research, anchoring regional health ecosystems in previously underserved geographies. (ANI)

