Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and TPCC General Secretary and Congress MLC elect Addanki Dayakar criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. While, Owaisi supported the 'black band' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, by the order of AIMPLB.

In Hyderabad AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also part of the JPC on the Waqf bill, joined in the symbolic protest wearing a black arm band as he offered prayers on Friday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) call to Muslims to wear black arm bands as a mark of protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill while offering namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma drew a significant response. Several people were seen wearing the arm bands while offering the Friday prayers in Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities.

Speaking to ANI, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We are supporting a black band against the Waqf Bill, by the order of AIMPLB. Through this Waqf Bill, Narendra Modi is shooting bullets at our chest, at our mosques, on our dargahs. When Hindu temples (committees) can have only Hindu members, how can a non-Muslim be part of the Waqf Board? When Gurudwaras can have only Sikh members, then how can we make a non-Muslim member here?... What justice is this?"

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl's Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

TPCC General Secretary and Congress MLC elect Addanki Dayakar spoke about the Amendment Bill and said, "The bill has raised concerns from various groups, including the Muslim community and others, as it threatens the principles of parliamentary democracy."

He argued that this bill could create problems by interfering with the independence of communities and religions, especially when it comes to the lands of other religious groups.

He criticized the BJP and the government for causing division between Hindu and Muslim communities, pointing out that objections from the Muslim community and opposition parties, including Congress, were not considered during discussions on the bill. Dayakar also mentioned that the government ignored the voices of opposition leaders and Muslim representatives in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), despite it being a democratic body. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)