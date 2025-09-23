Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that he will visit Kishanganj and stay in Seemanchal, Bihar, from September 24 to 27 to meet supporters.

Owaisi urged the people to join the political caravan and said previous governments have ignored the region socially and economically.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "I will reach Kishanganj tomorrow and will stay in Seemanchal, Bihar until September 27, Inshallah. I will meet many companions, and Inshallah, many new friendships will also be formed."

"Every previous government has ignored the people of Seemanchal socially and economically. There is only one solution to this: an independent political voice. I respectfully appeal to you to join our political caravan," the post read.

Bihar is set to witness an electoral battle between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar in the state, while the INDIA bloc, including the Congress and RJD, looks to unseat Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, and HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

A day earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came out in support of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's demand that the Union government compensate the state for its revenue loss of Rs 7,000 crore following the introduction of the new GST rate rationalisation.

In a post shared on X, AIMIM chief said, "I completely agree & support the demand put forward by A Revanth Reddy which should be accepted by PM Narendra Modi government and will help all the states, it will show the country whether Modi government believes in Federalism. Telangana state should not be punished for its development." (ANI)

