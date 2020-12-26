Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): AIMIM will contest the next assembly elections in Gujarat in alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), party leader Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said on Saturday.

Jaleel, who is MP from Aurangabad, said there has been demand from people of Gujarat that AIMIM should fight polls in the state. Gujarat is scheduled to go for assembly elections in 2022.

"Following the demand, AIMIM has decided to contest the next assembly polls in Gujarat in alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP)," Jaleel told ANI.

"We will be contesting the election in Gujarat because of the people of the state want that the AIMIM party should contest elections. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked me to visit Gujarat and hold discussions with BTP leaders," he said.

Jaleel said that the decision to contest Gujarat elections is significant and the party will work to make its presence felt. "The prime focus of the party across the country is to beat BJP," he said.

"We would like to have alliances to the like-minded parties. We feel the greatest threat for the country is BJP. The decision on alliances will be taken by our party president," he said

Jaleel said that the party had given a good performance in Bihar polls and was now working for a strong performance in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states. (ANI)

