Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in Telangana assembly stated that the party will win at least 15 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

The AIMIM leader reacted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao's comment in the assembly where the latter stated that AIMIM has only seven seats in the assembly giving rise to claims of a rift between the two parties.

"I have taken a very serious note of his (KTR) comment on AIMIM. I assure him that I am going to make sure I talk to my party president and see that we can contest more seats in the upcoming elections. I will make sure that we contest on at least 50 seats and win at least 15 of them. I will make sure that my party president agrees," Akbaruddin Owaisi said while reacting to KTR's statement.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in the end of this year for all 199 constituency seats. In the last assembly elections, BRS contested on all the seats and won 88 seats.

Further justifying his statement, Owaisi said, "If he (AIMIM party chief) agrees, I'm sure we will have more number of AIMIM legislators here (in the assembly) and will work together once again with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi."

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking to the media at the party head office Darussalam, said, "BRS till now not sent me any invitation for new secretariat inauguration which is on February 17 of this month. It is their wish. I congratulate Chief Minister KCR for the new secretariat."

Earlier, the BRS party had announced that the secretariat will be inaugurated on February 17, on Telangana Chief Minister KCR's birthday. But the statements of AIMIM Chief raised eyebrows on the smoke between the two parties.

BRS is also setting its foot into national politics by organising public meeting outside Telangana in Nanded, Maharashtra on Sunday where the AIMIM had already been creating a strong base for the party.

The absence of the AIMIM party in the first public meeting of BRS in Khammam district, Telangana was also very surprising as the rally was attended by various leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

