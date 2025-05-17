Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold protests at several locations across Telangana against the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, calling them "discriminatory" and "a violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India."

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Board said, "Amendments to the Waqf Act are discriminatory, in violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India, and part of a conspiracy to usurp and destroy Muslim Waqf properties."

The Board alleged that the ruling party, using its numerical strength, passed arbitrary amendments to the Waqf Act "against the will of millions of Muslims, minorities, and justice-loving citizens of the country."

"These amendments not only violate Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution but also expose the government's intent to gain full control over Waqf property administration," the statement added.

According to AIMPLB, the amended law deprives the Muslim community of the right to manage their own religious endowments, and the changes to the selection process of members to the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards further undermine their autonomy.

The Board also objected to the new condition requiring a wagif (donor) to be a practicing Muslim for five years, calling it inconsistent with both Indian constitutional principles and Islamic Sharia.

It emphasized that other religious communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists retain protections over their religious properties, whereas Muslims are being denied similar rights.

The AIMPLB stated that both oral and written objections were submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and nearly 50 million Muslims sent emails to the JPC Chairman rejecting the amendments. However, the Board alleged these objections were ignored.

"As a final recourse, we have challenged these amendments in the Supreme Court, and now we are also taking this issue to the court of the people," the Board said.

The Board has announced a peaceful, three-month nationwide campaign, beginning with a statewide program in Telangana. It said the campaign will be conducted within the constitutional and legal framework, with participation from religious leaders, political figures, civil society members, and minority communities.

On April 25, the Union Government filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking the dismissal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it stated that the law does not violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent on April 5, after which it became law. (ANI)

