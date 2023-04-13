Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Senior executive member of the board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told PTI that Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died around 3.30 pm at the Lucknow-based Islamic Educational Institute Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa).

Also Read | Jharkhand: ED Raids at 22 Locations Linked to IAS Officer Chhavi Ranjan in Money Laundering Case.

Mahali said Nadvi had been brought to Lucknow from his ancestral home in Raebareli four days ago as he was suffering from pneumonia.

He is survived by three daughters.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Blaze Erupts at AIIMS Building in Deoghar, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Nadvi has been the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for the last 21 years.

His farewell prayers will be held at 10 pm in Nadwa and the body will be laid to rest in Raebareli on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)