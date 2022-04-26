New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Amid talk of implementing a Uniform Civil Code by some BJP-ruled states, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday said the matter has been brought up to divert attention from real issues, and asserted the "anti-constitutional move" is not acceptable to Muslims.

In a statement, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the Constitution has allowed every citizen of the country to live according to his religion.

The talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or the central government is just rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is to divert attention from issues such as rising inflation, falling economy and growing unemployment, Rahmani said.

"The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination," he said.

"This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions," he said.

His remarks came a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded the Uniform Civil Code as a good concept and said his government is open to implementing it.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said a high-level committee will soon be set up to draft a Uniform Civil Code and communal amity in the state will not be allowed to be disrupted at any cost.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)