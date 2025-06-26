New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has formally appealed to major political parties to take appropriate action regarding remarks made by Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court during a speech delivered on December 8, 2024, within court premises.

In its representation, the AIMPLB conveyed deep concern over the lack of response to what it described as a troubling deviation from constitutional values. The letter, authored by AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, condemned the speech for allegedly reflecting a sectarian viewpoint under the guise of constitutional interpretation.

"The Learned Judge," the Board stated, "appears to have disregarded the constitutional stature of his office and spoken from a perspective shaped by personal beliefs rather than the inclusive spirit of India's secular principles. Such remarks challenge the neutrality expected from the judiciary and threaten the Rule of Law."

The Board underscored that religious freedom and cultural practices -- particularly within the domain of personal laws -- are safeguarded by the Constitution and must be protected in a nation as diverse as India. It cautioned that silence in the face of such incidents could set a dangerous precedent.

Six months after the speech, the Board voiced disappointment with the political leadership's failure to respond. It urged all parties to reinforce the constitutional ethos and ensure that members of the judiciary maintain impartiality and refrain from expressing partisan positions.

The letter concluded with a strong call to action: "It is imperative that the political class initiates appropriate constitutional steps to uphold judicial neutrality and safeguard the secular character of the nation." (ANI)

