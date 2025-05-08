Jammu, May 8 (PTI) Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari on Thursday evening, defence sources said here.

Drawing a parallel to the tactics of the Palestinian Hamas terror group, the sources said all "cheap" rockets directed at the Jammu region were successfully intercepted and neutralised by Air Defence Units.

The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

The sources said that the Pakistani Army has been operating in a manner akin to a terror organisation like Hamas and referred to a meeting between Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Hamas operatives in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month.

There were also potential sightings of hostile drones along India's western border, which were successfully thwarted.

A sudden power outage plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely resulting from the interception of intruding drones. Immediately after, sirens echoed throughout the city, alerting residents to seek shelter.

The aerial objects had attempted to strike the strategic Jammu airport and its surrounding areas, which house Army, IAF, and paramilitary installations.

The sources confirmed the activation of air defence protocols, resulting in the downing of several Pakistani drones by the Indian Air Defence System.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that one of the drones was seen falling outside the airport premises.

Residents of Jammu city were seen perching from their balconies to observe the aerial activity, including flares lighting up the night sky.

