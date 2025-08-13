Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Indian Air Force will hold a public performance by the Air Force Band at Guwahati's War Memorial, Digholi Pukhuri, at 5:30 PM on Independence Day as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The event is being conducted under the direction of the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, aimed at fostering national pride and celebrating India's recent accomplishments, including the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor, according to an official statement from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Guwahati.

The No 7 AF Band, based at Air Force Station, Borjhar, will comprise 25 skilled musicians performing a collection of 16 patriotic songs and tunes during a 75-minute musical presentation, according to the statement.

"This inspiring performance will serve as a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of India's bravehearts and showcase the Indian Air Force's dedication, discipline, and artistic excellence," the statement added.

The venue will feature thematic selfie points and informational banners highlighting India's major national milestones, including the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Fit India Movement, and the UDAN Scheme. Special emphasis will also be laid on the success of Operation Sindoor, symbolising the nation's strategic capability and professional military planning.

The Indian Air Force warmly invites all citizens of Guwahati to witness this grand musical tribute and join in celebrating the spirit of freedom, unity, and national pride on 15 August 2025.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at the CM's residence in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, started with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "has today become a great campaign of patriotism by reaching every person. The tricolour is a living symbol of our freedom, unity and rich cultural heritage."

He also urged people in the state to hoist the tricolour with pride and respect at their homes, offices and shops this Independence Day, and to salute the brave fighters who sacrificed for the independence of the country. (ANI)

