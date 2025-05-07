New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army's precision strikes on Pakistani terror camps, Air India and Air India Express airlines on Wednesday cancelled all flights to and from certain locations in the country till noon today.

Taking to social media X, the Air India airlines stated that flights from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot would be cancelled till further notice and updates from authorities.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot - till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the post read.

Taking to social media X, Air India Express airlines in a post regretted the inconvenience and requested guests to confirm their flight status.

"Multiple flights on our network are impacted due to prevailing restrictions. For alerts and notifications on flights, please ensure your contact details are updated on http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking," the post read.

Meanwhile, Spicejet airlines also issued a flight advisory for the airports in the northern parts of the country.

Taking to social media X, the airlines in a post wrote that airports including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar would be closed until further notice, further stating that departures, arrivals and consequential flights would also be impacted.

The airlines also requested passengers to plan their journey accordingly and check their flight status before flying.

"Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status," the post read. (ANI)

